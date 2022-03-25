Razer gaming keyboard deals offer record low prices at Amazon

Amazon has some fantastic Razer gaming keyboard deals for those after an upgrade this weekend. We're seeing record low prices on some of Razer's biggest and best keyboards, like the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini and the Razer Huntsman V2. Whether you're looking for a mechanical or optical keyboard, Amazon has you sorted on various deals.

First up, we have the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini which is down to just $119.99 (was $199.99) - that the lowest price we've seen on Amazon. We usually only see Razer gaming keyboard deals drop this model down to $130 during previous sales events, so you're saving an additional $10 over the usual discount here.

The Razer Huntsman Mini has seen a significant price cut, too, now down to $79 down from $129.99. That's another record low price with an incredible $50 saving all in. The Huntsman series has a range of optical switches that are fast and lightweight—covered with a matte, aluminium top frame for durability with with fully programmable Macros, finishing it up with RGB lighting.

Razer is known for having some of the best gaming keyboards on the market, and while they regularly take part in cheap gaming keyboard deals, we've never seen prices drop this low on these models before.

You'll find both of this weekend's best Razer keyboard deals just below and plenty more discounts further down the page.

Today's best Razer gaming keyboard deals

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Mechanical| $199.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - This a huge saving on one of Razer's best keyboard - a record low price that beats previous discounts by $10. Available with two switch types depending on how you like the feel of your keyboards, and with a 40% saving, it's definitely worth checking out.



Razer Huntsman Mini Optical| $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Fast and lightweight, the Razer Huntsman Mini is perfect for anyone with minimal desk space. This gaming keyboard is durable with fully programmable macros, and with a 38% saving dropping it down to a record low price this is an unmissable deal.



Razer Huntsman V2 Optical | $199.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - If your not here for the loud clicky sounds, this gaming keyboard is for you. This is the Gen 2 Optical Switches, this one comes with sound dampeners for an even quieter typing experience, and ergonomic wrist rest. We have seen the Razer Huntsman V2 hit $159.99 sales prices in previous gaming keyboard deals, but this is the best discount we've seen since the start of February.



More of today's best gaming keyboard deals

If you're not sure Razer is right for you, we're also rounding up all the latest prices on our favorite keyboards just below.

We're also rounding up all the best hot-swappable keyboards if you're looking to customize your deck. Or, if you're upgrading a whole setup, check out the best gaming mouse models and all the latest cheap gaming mouse deals.