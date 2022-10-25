If you’re looking for a gaming headset deal, the Razer Barracuda X has returned to its lowest ever price on Amazon, costing only $59.99 (opens in new tab). Despite its list price being as high as $99.99, this deal brings it down by a hefty $40. Razer is one of the most consistent gaming peripheral brands out there, and its stellar line up of gaming headsets has earned a lot of industry-wide praise.

Although this is the lowest price we’ve seen the Barracuda X at on Amazon, it has been down this low on three other occasions throughout the summer, most likely due to revamped models releasing around the same time. Of course, these new releases don’t mean the Barracuda X is less worthy of your attention, just a bit more sales-prone. Before those recent discounts, the lowest we’d seen it drop to was $70, and its average price on Amazon sits at $79. Even then, you’re still getting a $20 additional discount on a solid headset.

The Razer Barracuda X released back in 2021 and earned a spot on our best gaming headset . We really admire it for its plug-and-play simplicity and its lightweight build, which makes it a perfect gaming headset to use on the go with the Nintendo Switch. Having said that, it’s a great multi-platform headset that’s compatible with PS5 and PC, and can also connect to the Xbox with its USB-C wired connection. When we reviewed the Razer Barracuda X , we found that it has excellent sound quality with a balanced sound profile. While there isn’t any in-depth software that lets you configure soundscapes to your liking, it's still a solid pick for people who want an easy-to-use gaming headset that doesn’t break the bank.

Save $40 - The Razer Barracuda X has returned to its lowest ever Amazon price, and there are only 16 left in stock at time of writing. This is a great deal in our eyes because you get a solid-sounding gaming headset at an even more reasonable price than usual. Even though we’ve seen the Barracuda X at this price a few times this year, this offer isn’t likely to last long.



