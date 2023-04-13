The PS5 is still missing one major PS4 feature - Dynamic Themes

Almost three years on from the launch of the PS5 , I still find myself sorely missing one particular feature: Dynamic themes. While it's probably silly to keep holding out hope at this point with every passing console update and State of Play, I can't shake the desire to see PS5 dynamic themes happen. Along with the possibility of seeing new additions that celebrate upcoming releases, I've wracked up quite a little library of different themes on the previous console that I wish could be carried over.

Way back, I purchased a digital copy of Final Fantasy 7 on my PS4 to relive the RPG all over again. In the grand scheme of things this isn't particularly significant, but it came with an added bonus: a free Midgar Custom theme for my homescreen. I still vividly remember the first time I used it and how long I spent taking it in. The gentle piano notes of Areith's Theme began to play over a background of the game's city setting, and all the emotions of my time with the adventure washed over me.

The joy I felt was only enhanced when I navigated across my games to find it recreated the original menu sounds from Cloud's classic adventure. While I used that theme for a long time, I also fell in love with many others and alternated between them over the years. From Life is Strange 2 to Persona 5 and Untitled Goose Game, Sony's previous console was home to a wealth of fantastic themes. Each one let me bring a customized touch to my PS4 that displayed my love for a particular game, and it's long since been one of my favorite features.

Personal touch

It has to be said that I do think the PS5's home screen looks slick as is. I like the way the background changes based on the game you're selecting to an extent, especially since it shows a breakdown of time played along with trophies, news, etc. But a static piece of game art just doesn't quite hit the same. After all, there was and continues to be something so magical about dynamic themes, with some switching up every aspect of the home screen.

As well as altering the music that would play, some would move in unique ways as you navigate up and down on the different menu bars, or even give the menu icons a makeover based on the game it's themed around for that extra special touch. In the same way that I'd plaster my walls with band and movie posters growing up, themes kind of held a similar spirit; allowing you to celebrate and showcase your adoration for a particular game.

It's hard not to daydream about fresh themes for some of the upcoming PS5 games . I mean, just imagine how they could be used as a way to build up hype about a new release, or be a welcome added bonus just like my Final Fantasy 7 theme. If they dropped one for Dragon Age 4 , for example, you better believe I'd slap that on my console in a heartbeat.

Even if they didn't release new themes, I would still love to see a way to bring my existing collection from the PS4 over to the PS5. I miss the way they'd brilliantly bring my home screen to life, and it feels like such a waste to leave them behind for good. And as I'm certainly not the only one who feels this way, their return would surely be celebrated among the community.

There were so many creative backdrops that felt like they were designed to make the hearts of fans sing, and it continues to feel like a big omission on the PS5. With dynamic themes on both PS3 and PS4, it's one legacy feature I can't help but wish Sony would revive or keep going. Maybe one day I'll get to hear Aerith's Theme play over my homescreen once more, but with each passing year since the release of the PS5, that hope has started to dwindle. Sure, I can always revisit my PS4 to experience the magic of those themes, but I wish it didn't feel like I'm eventually going to have to say goodbye to them.

