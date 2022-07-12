The Prime Day deals have brought the top three PS5 SSDs down to record lows

The Prime Day deals are spoiling us with this PS5 SSD deal and there's not only one, not two, but the top three models in the market at record low prices right now.

First up, and only by virtue of being 'slightly more of a bargain' is the Samsung 980 PRO beauty. The 1TB model is now down to an excellent $139.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (saving you $90), comfortably beating its previous low price by almost thirty dollars. This price essentially takes a premium model and drops it into the mid-range territory, and it's not even too far from the $100-for-1TB ratio. Incredible value.

If you're keeping your options open however, and can potentially spend just a few more dollars, you can get our favourite PS5 SSD, the Seagate FireCuda 530, for just $159 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now (was $179.99). It's a smaller saving, yeah, but it's literally the top SSD you can put in a PS5 (or PC), complete with its own great heatsink, for a record low! Note: The Seagate 530 has a small delivery delay on it but you can select the 'Get it Faster' box to get it directly from Amazon for only one dollar more.

And to complete the set, the Mark Cerny-approved WD BLACK SN850 is also at a lowest ever price and might be the best deal of the lot. You can have the 1TB variant for just $113.99 (opens in new tab) right now (was $159.90). The value is so strong here - it was at $150 only a matter of days (maybe hours) ago.

All these drives offer speeds that easily exceed Sony's recommendations, and, at lowest-ever prices, all three are shoe-ins as some of the top Prime Day PS5 deals, period. It's deals like this that make the sales event worth it for PlayStation (and PC) players as picking up one of these can help you out in one fell swoop.

Today's best PS5 SSD deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 PRO | 1TB w/Heatsink | $229.99 $139.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $90; lowest EVER price - This is one of the most desirable PS5 SSDs money can buy, and that's because it's also one of the most premium performances and beats its previous lowest ever price by nearly $30. Grab it while you still can!



(opens in new tab) Seagate FireCuda 530 | 1TB w/Heatsink | $179.99 $159 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $21; lowest EVER price - Do not let a saving of 'only' twenty bucks fool you here; this is a chance to get the best PS5 SSD on the market, and our favorite, for a record low price that we've never seen before. It was at $180 only a couple of weeks ago too!



(opens in new tab) WD BLACK SN850 | 1TB | $159.90 $113.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $46; lowest EVER price - Completing the set of the three top PS5 SSDs being discounted, this is by far the best and lowest price we've seen on the WD BLACK SN850 and is dangerously close to that $100-for-1TB ratio - definitely one of the best deals we've seen today.



