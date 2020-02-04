The official PS5 website is live, suggesting an imminent announcement

Sony has sneakily launched the PS5 homepage on the PlayStation website, setting the stage for the much rumoured February reveal event for its next-gen console, due to release in Holiday of this year.

As initially spotted on Reddit, both the UK and German versions of the website are now live, and allow users to sign up for all the latest PS5 news directly via email from PlayStation itself, while once again confirming the product's logo and Holiday launch window.

"We've begun to share some of the incredible features you can expect from PlayStation 5," reads the paragraph on PlayStation site, "but we're not quite ready to fully unveil the next generation of PlayStation. Sign up below to be among the first to receive updates as we announce them, including news on the PS5 release date, PS5 price and the upcoming roster of PS5 launch games."

The appearance of the PS5 page follows Sony's recent admission that it still hasn't landed on a firm price point for the successor to the PlayStation 4, and is instead waiting to see where Microsoft lands with the official retail cost Xbox Series X, also slated to release in the upcoming Holiday period.

It's unclear if this page was meant to go live so early, and seemingly without warning, but it does indeed imply that Sony is gearing up to officially reveal more about the PS5 itself, either via a real time event or an impending State of Play live stream. Either way, we suggest staying tuned to GamesRadar+ for all the latest next-gen news as soon as it arrives.

