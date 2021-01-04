The Office releases a never-before-seen final season clip, featuring Jim pranking Dwight (obviously)

The Office is now on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. The move from Netflix US may have frustrated some, but it’s led to exclusive new scenes from The Office being released. That includes one of Jim’s last pranks on Dwight, from the show’s ninth and final season – and you can watch it now, no matter where you are in the world.

Jim, it seems, really upped his prank game (and budget) in the show’s final years. In this never-before-seen clip, he leads Dwight down the rabbit hole in an homage to sci-fi classic The Matrix.

It begins with Dwight getting a message on his computer and ends, brilliantly, with Hank the security guard donning Morpheus’ costume and playing his brother, “Dorpheus.”

Of course, Dwight is offered a choice: take the red pill or the blue pill. The former assistant to the regional manager, though, opts for the blue pill. In a surprisingly touching scene, Dwight says he wants to stay in The Matrix thanks to his new promotion, imminent wedding, and being “truly happy.” D’aww.

That’s not all in the way of deleted scenes from The Office. Streaming the NBC comedy on US-only streaming service Peacock lets you watch several previously unseen moments from the show. It’ll be like watching The Office with fresh eyes for the first time. Or the 247th time, if we're being honest.

