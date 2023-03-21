The next Aliens game lands in June

Aliens: Dark Decent will be with us in a few short months, landing on June 20.

Earlier today, on March 21, a release date trailer for the latest Alien game sprang out of nowhere thanks to IGN. It turns out Aliens: Dark Descent will launch in less than three months from now, on June 20, for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

The new trailer gives us a good idea of what to expect from the final game. Dark Descent plays out as a real-time strategy game where you're in charge of commandeering hapless Space Marines around all sorts of nasty environments, fighting both the Xenomorphs and what look like cyborg soldiers as you go. There's also an element of customization, as you can unlock new gear for your troopers, like the honking great Smartgun.

There are all sorts of frantic action in the new trailer, including hastily welding doors shut, activating auto-turrets in the nick of time, and flamethrowers spouting jets of fire against hostile forces. It's everything you'd expect if you watched Aliens and then made a game based on that movie alone.

It's been less than a year since Aliens: Dark Descent was revealed for the first time, and now we're under three months away from its release. It's been a pretty quick turnaround from reveal to launch, and as such, this is one of the incredibly rare times we've seen gameplay for Focus Home's game.

If you're curious about what to expect from the final game, which boasts an entirely original story in the Aliens universe, read up on our big Aliens: Dark Descent preview for more.

Check out our new games 2023 guide for a full look at all the other big titles launching over the coming months.