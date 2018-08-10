The new James Bond could very well be Idris Elba, according to reports

The name’s Elba… Idris Elba. With Daniel Craig hanging up his tuxedo, it appears we may already have a new 007 waiting in the wings. That’s according to reports that state the Luther star is the frontrunner to be the new James Bond after Bond 25 releases next year. I am shook. And stirred.

The Daily Star was present as director Antoine Fuqua revealed details of a conversation he had with the woman who calls the shots with all things James Bond, producer Barbara Broccoli.

During the chat, Broccoli stated “it was time” for a non-white actor to take up the mantle of 007 and that “it will happen eventually,” with Fuque even going as far as explicitly tipping his hat towards Idris Elba as the leading candidate for the role.

“Idris could do it if he was in shape,” the director teased. “You need a guy with physically strong presence. Idris has that.”

The times they are a-changing. This is the biggest indication yet that James Bond, having been played by a white man for over 50 years, could eventually change course completely. Idris Elba has long been the fans’ favourite to take over – alongside the likes of Tom Hiddleston and Mission: Impossible - Fallout star Henry Cavill – and his stint as Luther makes him undoubtedly one of the best contenders for the role.

I can picture it now: Elba strolls into the room, orders a martini with a wink and, in the blink of an eye, walks out again with a lovely lady in tow. The man was born to play Bond – and we’re closer than ever to it becoming a reality.