The new Invincible game launches next week, and it's free for Amazon Prime subscribers

Invincible Presents: Atom Eve, the RPG-meets-visual novel hybrid based on the hit comic and animated series, is launching next week - and it's set to be free for Amazon Prime subscribers.

The game will launch on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on November 14. A press release confirms the price will be £9.99 in the UK, minus a 20% launch discount, but we don't yet have worldwide pricing details.

From November 14 through November 21, Invincible Presents: Atom Eve will be available for free through Prime Gaming. You'll be able to claim an Epic Games Store version of the game at any point during that period, and it'll remain in your library forever from then on, just as if you'd purchased the game.

Prime Gaming is a bonus for Amazon Prime subscribers, and if you're an Invincible fan there's a decent chance you already have that service, since it's where the animated series streams. Prime Gaming regularly distributes free games, and the selection this month include titles like Rage 2: Deluxe Edition and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

Invincible Presents: Atom Eve is predominantly a visual novel, where you read through an illustrated story and occasionally make choices that affect the outcome of the plot. There's also RPG-style turn-based combat, though we found in our Atom Eve preview that the combat was a bit thin - thankfully, the story and art look set to make up for it.

