The MultiVersus open beta starts this month - here's how to get early access

MultiVersus, the Smash Bros.-style platform fighter featuring Warner Bros. characters, goes into open beta later this month, and the devs have revealed some details on what to expect, including details on how to get early access.

The open beta begins for everyone on July 26 at 9am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5pm BST, and will be available across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam).

Early access to the open beta starts on July 19 at 9am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5pm BST. If you played the earlier closed alpha, you'll automatically get a code via email for early access. You'll also be able to get in with Twitch Drops. Watch any participating streamer for 60 minutes and you'll get a code for early access. You can get further details on the official site (opens in new tab).

While this release does carry that 'beta' tag, you can effectively consider this a soft launch for the game. All progress and unlocks you earn in the open beta will "carry forward through the life of the game," as the devs explain in an official FAQ (opens in new tab).

All characters from the alpha will still be playable in the beta, with Harley Quinn, Shaggy, Jake the Dog, and Taz available at the start. The beta will also introduce The Iron Giant which, as a new gameplay trailer reveals, is in fact quite giant.

MultiVersus leaks have been pretty rampant since the alpha launch, and one particularly intriguing claim suggests that Ted Lasso is on the way to the game.

