The most popular game in Steam Next Fest is a Valheim-style survival game with Dark Souls-style bosses

The most popular game in Steam Next Fest right now is a Valheim-style survival game with Dark Souls-style bosses.

On October 9 Steam's "celebration of upcoming games" started and it didn't take long for one game to take over the event. If you head on over to Steam Next Fest you'll be able to see the most wishlisted games, what upcoming games are trending, and what games have the most active demo players. Right now, not even 24 hours after the event started, Enshrouded has taken the top spot in all three categories.

We can't say we're too surprised; the survival action RPG has a few similarities to Valheim and Dark Souls - especially when it comes to its bosses and gameplay. Developed by Keen Games (known for Portal Knight), Enshrouded will see up to 16 players work together to fight bosses, build grand halls, and survive a corrupting fog - which you can see more of below.

In Enshrouded, you start off with nothing and must scavenge through the ruined remains of a lost kingdom and fend off beasts that "hunger for your flesh" in the process. In the game, you'll explore forests, caves, and dungeons searching for treasure and materials to craft with. Like we said, this action RPG also has Dark Souls-like bosses so be prepared to use your fighting skills and powerful spells to survive. These skills can be customized to your own playstyle thanks to the game's in-depth skill tree system too.

There's no release date for Enshrouded yet, but you can wishlist it on Steam , and continue to enjoy its demo until at least October 16 when Steam Next Fest ends. You can also keep up to date with the game's progress by following the developer on Twitter .