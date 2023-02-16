The Marvels team-up will be just as "chill-inducing" as the Avengers, says Kevin Feige

MCU boss Kevin Feige is teasing big things for The Marvels, the upcoming sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel.

"[The Marvels is] picking up directly after the end of Captain Marvel 1, not in timeline but in story," Feige told Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab). "We also do that in our upcoming Disney Plus series Secret Invasion, and those are two very different follow-ups to that movie. Tonally, they couldn't be more different. But there's something immensely powerful about seeing Monica and Kamala and Carol together in a frame. To me, it's only akin to the first Avengers movie and seeing the six of them together in a frame. It's chill-inducing. They're so great together, and they all have different histories with one another."

The movie will see Brie Larson return as Carol Danvers, AKA Captain Marvel, and she'll be joined by Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan, AKA Ms. Marvel. The movie finds the trio swapping places with each other every time they use their powers – first hinted at in the Ms. Marvel post-credits scene – and the three of them must team up to find out why.

Candyman's Nia DaCosta is in the director's chair this time around, and she co-wrote the script with WandaVision's Megan McDonnell, Loki's Elissa Karasik, and She-Hulk's Zeb Wells.

The Marvels hits the big screen on July 28.