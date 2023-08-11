"I think superhero fatigue absolutely exists," The Marvels director Nia DaCosta tells Total Film magazine in the new issue, which is out on newsstands on Thursday, August 17.

But try telling the Captain Marvel sequel that. The cosmic caper, which features Brie Larson's high-flyer teaming up with Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Photon (Teyonah Parris), aims to stand out from the pack by embracing its silly side.

"The biggest difference from the other MCU movies to date is that it’s really wacky, and silly," DaCosta teases. "The worlds we go to in this movie are worlds unlike others you’ve seen in the MCU. Bright worlds that you haven’t seen before."

Unlike previous Marvel team-ups, which often saw Earth's Mightiest Heroes band together to fend off a fearsome threat, The Marvels aims to deliver a more laser-targeted experience for those who can't wait to see the trio of MCU heroes go higher, further, and faster together.

"The Avengers movies are these epic conclusions to chapters of storytelling, whereas this is a team-up within the narrative that we didn’t necessarily expect for Marvel," explains executive producer Mary Livanos. "Usually, you wait for characters to show up all together in Avengers movies. We were excited to design a team-up featuring characters that women from all walks of life could relate to."

The Marvels opens in cinemas on November 10.

