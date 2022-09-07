Neil Gaiman shuts down Elon Musk's criticism of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has already broken records for Prime Video, and racked up some rave reviews. Although, not everyone has been impressed with the show, which reportedly cost more than a billion dollars to make.

Elon Musk was among those vocal about their distaste for the series, which in his mind wasn’t true to J.R.R. Tolkien’s books. "Tolkien is turning in his grave," Musk wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab). "Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk, or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart, and nice."

While some agreed with his perspective, The Sandman author Neil Gaiman wasn’t too impressed with Musk’s take. After a fan pointed it out to him on social media, the writer shut it down, with a reference to Musk’s ongoing bid to purchase Twitter.

"Elon Musk doesn't come to me for advice on how to fail to buy Twitter," Gaiman wrote, "and I don't go to him for film, TV, or literature criticism." Many of his followers praised his response, with the tweet receiving more than 300,000 likes.

The Rings of Power is only two episodes into its 10-episode first season on Prime Video. It takes place centuries before the events of The Lord of the Rings, during Middle-earth’s Second Age. So far, we’ve met a cast of characters grappling with an evil that seems to be brewing once again.

