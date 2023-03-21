The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will introduce gameplay that changes the whole world

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will reportedly feature gameplay elements that will "bring about changes to the game world," according to the game's producer Eiji Aonuma.

Tears of the Kingdom producer - and overall Zelda boss at Nintendo - Eiji Aonuma recently made an appearance at the Famitsu Game Awards to accept an award for the Breath of the Wild sequel after it won the 'Most Anticipated Game' award during this year's ceremony.

According to @ Genki_JPN (opens in new tab) (via Nintendo Life (opens in new tab)) on Twitter, who roughly translated Aonuma's acceptance speech in a since-deleted tweet, the developer revealed that Tears of the Kingdom will feature "new gameplay that will bring about changes to the game world." As this is all we've got to go off of right now, it's difficult to say exactly what Aonuma means by this, but it's still exciting to know that Nintendo has got new stuff planned for players.

We're not that surprised to hear that the next Legend of Zelda game will have a brand new mechanic for players to get to grips with. After all, during the last trailer for the game it was revealed that Link can drive a car in Tears of the Kingdom - which isn't something we'd usually see him do, except in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

In other Zelda-related news, the Tears of the Kingdom box art might have been revealed in Nintendo's Tokyo store recently. If this "leak" turns out to be accurate, the new game's cover will feature the Tears of the Kingdom key art that we've all grown used to seeing in Nintendo's promotion of the game. Nintendo has also even hinted about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom DLC despite the base game not even being released yet.

As for when that day is: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to release on May 12, 2023, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.