The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's box art might've just been revealed

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's box art has potentially been unveiled in Japan.

The Reddit user just below apparently visited Nintendo's Tokyo-based store earlier this week, and glimpsed a Tears of the Kingdom retail box. This is actually the first time a retail box for the new Zelda game has ever been found in the wild, and paints a pretty good idea of what we should expect from the final product when it launches later this year in May.

The artwork depicted on the front of the package doubles as the official key art for Tears of the Kingdom, first revealed last month alongside a new trailer. Link looking down through the clouds to Hyrule below pretty neatly summarises the changes from Breath of the Wild, if you happened to see the box art without any prior trailers to go on.

This might be Japan's box art for Tears of the Kingdom, but it could well be North America's too. The box art for Breath of the Wild, seen just below, doubled as the retail packaging across North America and Japan back in 2017, with only European customers having a different variation of the official cover at launch (it's that shot of Link looking back at the player atop the Grand Plateau).

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches later this year on May 12. Thanks to a recent Nintendo store listing, it seems like Tears of the Kingdom will receive DLC, which shouldn't be a huge surprise given Breath of the Wild was Nintendo's first ever game with an Expansion Pass for all its post-launch content.

