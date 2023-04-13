The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fans are convinced old-school dungeons are back

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fans are convinced the new game is hiding traditional Zelda-style dungeons.

Earlier today saw the final trailer for Tears of the Kingdom hit the internet, and everyone had predictably unhinged reactions. One aspect that might've been overlooked in the trailer, though, was extensive underground sections of gameplay, leading many to believe traditional Zelda-style dungeons are making a return.

Specifically, we can see several instances of Link in underground caverns during the new trailer, including a shot where our hero paraglides through what look like lasers (ooh, gnarly). This has lead to a hell of a lot of reactions on Twitter and elsewhere from users ecstatic at merely the potential of dungeons returning.

"GUYS I THINK BIG DUNGEONS ARE BACCCCCCKKK" wrote one pretty excited user on Twitter. "They may not be structured like in older Zelda games, but nobody is going to convince me TotK doesn’t have dungeons," another user wrote with a screenshot of Link sprinting through a rocky area.

Another even calls the segments "proper dungeons," which is something Breath of the Wild's critics have been calling for since 2017. Breath of the Wild, as beloved as it was by all, disappointed some by eschewing typical Zelda dungeons, like Ocarina of Time's Water Temple, for example, in favor of the quicker Sheikah Shrines.

These underground segments in the new Tears of the Kingdom trailer are by no means confirmation that typical Zelda dungeons are returning in the sequel. Still, that's not going to dissuade long-time Zelda fans from getting their hopes up, desperately pining for lengthier dungeon sections.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom finally launches next month on May 12. Check out our The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-order guide if you're trying to get your hands on the fancy Collector's Edition before release.

