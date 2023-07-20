The latest Sims 4 expansion lets horses break into your home and watch you sleep

By Hope Bellingham
published

The new Sims 4 pet is already horsing around

The Sims 4 horse ranch
The latest Sims 4 expansion pack adds horses to the game, and they are already causing neighhem. 

On July 20, The Sims 4 developer Maxis rolled out a brand-new expansion for its life sim called Horse Ranch. As you may have guessed, this update finally adds a bunch of long-boys (horses and goats) to the game, as well as all the accessories you'll need to care for them, and a new suitable location to house them in the form of Chestnut Ridge. Now that players are getting to grips with the new expansion, they're starting to learn the quirks of their new pets.

For example, Twitter user and Sims YouTuber @onlyabidoang has discovered that the Sims 4 horses like to get too close for comfort sometimes. As you can see from the tweet below, this player has discovered that the horses in The Sims 4 Horse Ranch can walk through regular doors - no barn doors needed. What this means is that they can actually enter your Sims' homes and explore the various rooms inside. 

Although this sounds cute, it clearly has its drawbacks. As the tweet demonstrates, the Sims 4 horses have no manners and will invite themselves in and watch your Sims while they sleep, not to mention leave them a present to wake up to in the morning. If this wasn't disrespectful enough, to make it worse it looks like horses are a fan of just getting right up in your Sims' face while they're in a vulnerable position - on the toilet. 

If this sounds like your worse nightmare, there is some good news. As @onlyabidoang also discovered, horses cannot enter apartment buildings - because that's where Maxis draws the line. In a different tweet, @onlyabidoang demonstrates that although "management doesn't allow horses in the building", there is a way to sneak them in but it does require mods and a teleportation cheat. Before you do this though, please think of the downstairs neigh-bor. 

