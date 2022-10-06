The latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer was hiding several new Pokemon in plain sight

It looks like the latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer was hiding even more new pocket monsters in plain sight.

As several fans have pointed out on Twitter, during one sequence in the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, we can see three new Pokemon in the game's minimap that haven't yet been officially revealed by Nintendo in any promotional materials.

Although they're only tiny illustrations of the new Pokemon, it looks as though we'll soon be introduced to a pair of mouse-looking Pokemon, one potentially inspired by an exotic bird, and some kind of rock-type Pokemon.

Serebii Update: Several new Pokémon have been spotted in the new trailer on the minimap https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/Bbe9TmPzUQOctober 6, 2022 See more

Other Twitter users have also started guessing what these Pokemon will become and when they'll eventually be revealed. Twitter user @ ad_dmer (opens in new tab) points out that it looks like the little bird Pokemon could be inspired by the Quaker parrot (aka Monk Parakeet) native to South America.

Another Twitter user, @ JoseTheAlolachu (opens in new tab), reckons the little rock guy looks like the Rock Mushroom from Super Mario Galaxy. We'll have to wait to see if the Nintendo item inspired this new Pokemon, but we see the resemblance.

We also have one Twitter user (opens in new tab) who's guessing we'll get one more trailer before Pokemon Scarlet and Violet releases on November 18, 2022, introducing these new Pokemon. Considering how many trailers and reveals we've had so far, we wouldn't be surprised if this was the case.

The latest trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which dropped today on October 6, was one of the longest ones yet and showed us a bunch of new things coming to the Gen 9 game. First of all, we got to see a new evolution for the Normal/Psychic type Pokemon Girafarig, called Farigiraf. We were also introduced to a new Picnic mechanic in the game , which sees trainers taking five with their Pokemon to make sandwiches and take selfies.