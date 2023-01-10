The latest Dell G15 gaming laptop is just $599.99 for the next 24 hours

Dell's flash sales are well known for offering gaming laptop deals at rock-bottom prices in very short bursts. However, today's offer shines particularly bright. You can get your hands on the Dell G15 for just $599.99 (opens in new tab) right now, for a full $350 off the original $949.99 MSRP.

That's an excellent price, and one we had only just started seeing on the previous generation of this model over the last few months. Considering this has a 12th-generation Intel i5 at the helm, there's some serious value up for grabs here. There's a catch, though. You only have 24 hours to take Dell up on this offer, before that price jumps back up again. Considering other gaming laptop deals available at Dell right now aren't quite offering the same level of value (other prices currently start at $749.99), anyone on the hunt for a budget starter rig should take note.

Under the hood, you'll find the aforementioned i5-12500H processor, as well as an RTX 3050 graphics card, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Those aren't mind-blowing specs, but they are pretty special for $599.99. We're more used to seeing older GTX cards at this price point, and that memory and storage will still see you through today's titles easily enough. Considering that's all housed in one of the best gaming laptops on the market right now, this is a must-see deal.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, and plenty more gaming laptop deals further down the page.

Save $350 - Dell's latest gaming laptop deals are offering up an excellent $599.99 price on this RTX 3050 machine. This is an entry-level spec, sure, with an i5-12500H processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. However, we were celebrating the previous generation of the Dell G15 hitting this price just a couple of months ago, making this excellent value. Watch out, though, this price will only be available for 24 hours.



