The Last of Us Part 1 has working bathroom scales that tell you Joel's weight

The Last of Us Part 1 is officially available worldwide, and players have already begun to discover plenty of new details and Easter eggs in Naughty Dog's remake.

The game now has working bathroom scales, for example. You can step on one, look down, and get a proper in-universe readout of Joel's weight. As a clip from Twitter user mitchob1012 (opens in new tab) shows, Joel weighs in at 200 pounds, though in fairness, that's with a backpack full of supplies, weapons, and ammunition. Players have still been impressed with the attention to detail, even marveling at balls that deflate when shot (opens in new tab).

Players are also rediscovering some cute references to Naughty Dog's older games (opens in new tab) through environmental details, with board games and toys in Part 1 referencing Uncharted and Jak & Daxter, though many of those items already appeared in the original. One particularly notable change in the world is Sarah's baby photo in the prologue. It now actually looks like a baby (opens in new tab) where before it looked like some sort of unholy abomination (opens in new tab).

Part 1 has sadly removed an Easter egg, too. In the original game, there's a convoluted process you can go through to make an image of an ant appear on a TV in the prologue. This detail made a bit of a splash when it was discovered seven years after the launch of The Last of Us, though one of the game's developers chalked it up to a "bug" - and not the insect kind. Whether it's a bug or a feature, it's no longer present in the remake (opens in new tab).

Naughty Dog has also added a tribute to a developer who passed away during the production of Part 1.