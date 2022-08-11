The Last of Us Part 1 continues to look incredible next to the original game

Naughty Dog has unveiled a pair of new The Last of Us Part 1 graphics comparisons, showing scenes from the remake next to the original game.

Right from the moment The Last of Us Part 1 was announced during Summer Game Fest in June, Naughty Dog has made clear that the remake was built from the ground-up, rather than with assets from the original game. These comparison videos are built to demonstrate the dramatic differences in the PS5-exclusive remake's visuals compared to the 2014 PS4 remaster of the original PS3 game.

The first of the two new comparisons shows Joel and his brother Tommy having a conversation on horseback, and it's here that you can really see the improved lighting in the foliage surrounding the road. In the next video, we get a glimpse of the remake's take on one of the most traumatic scenes from The Last of Us: Joel, his daughter Sarah, and Tommy in a frenzied attempt to flee Texas amidst the chaos of the emerging pandemic. The specific clip shows the trio watching in horror as an entire house is engulfed in flames.

I shudder to think of reliving that scarring opening scene, but god that burning house is beautiful in the remake. The original game, and particularly the remaster, hold up incredibly well, but it's not until you see it running next to the full-on remake that you can fully appreciate the potential of modern hardware.

The Last of Us Part 1 launches on PS5 September 2.

