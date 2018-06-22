Some fans want a Star Wars: The Last Jedi remake – and even Rian Johnson has responded

Got a spare $300m? You might just be able to make the day of a very vocal group who aims to get Star Wars: The Last Jedi remade in full. Yes, this is real life and, no, I’m not sure what to do with this information, but Rian Johnson has offered his ‘support’ to the project.

Here’s the skinny: a Twitter account under the handle ‘Remake The Last Jedi’ has (apparently not jokingly) set up a website to help give funding to the campaign. It already has an eye-watering $62m raised but, if you look a little closer, anyone can say they’re going to give funding. I might just chuck in an extra 100 billion for shits and giggles.

We will be consulting with Star Wars fans directly throughout the writing of the remake of The Last Jedi as the plan is to make a version of TLJ that is as close to universally accepted as possible! (You'll never please everyone, but at least it wouldn't be blasphemy)20 June 2018

As you can imagine, this gained traction on Twitter, with a few famous faces, including the Guardians of the Galaxy’s James Gunn, putting their opinions across.

I will gladly spend that 300 million on a movie that’s not remaking a movie from a year ago. Call me!📱 https://t.co/74KKz2zhCs21 June 2018

Yo I’m very confused as to what your goal is here. You literally want to spend 200 million dollars remaking the last Jedi? And someone is giving you that money? I don’t get it.21 June 2018

Campaigning to get all the Marvel films remade. Speaking to a few blokes down the pub who are going to help me raise 4 billion to fund it. Share this and spread the word. This is not a joke.21 June 2018

But the sweet satisfaction the group may have had has all been punctured by a tongue-in-cheek response from original director Rian Johnson, who wants them to go all-in on the remake. Even stranger, whoever runs Remake The Last Jedi’s Twitter account is taking Johnson seriously. That’s either some world-class trolling or someone who needs their internet privileges revoked.

please please please please pleeeeeeeaaaase please actually happen please please please please please 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/mNpSjgovax21 June 2018

Either way, once the internet caught wind of this they were expectedly, brutally merciless. Because that’s what you get when you act like a child when not given the exact movie you came up with in your head months before release. No, Rey isn’t Luke’s daughter, Snoke isn’t Palpatine and, yes, we’re all off to Canto Bight on our holibobs. Deal with it.

Pleased to announce that my producers and I will be hiring Rian Johnson to remake the remake of THE LAST JEDI as soon as it's done shooting, and it will be exactly the same as the first LAST JEDI. Checkmate, bitches.21 June 2018

I’ve written a script for the Last Jedi remake. Make this, you cowards: pic.twitter.com/eHSRxCyISb21 June 2018

I gotta be honest: I actually WANT a $200 million remake of THE LAST JEDI written, produced, directed by and starring amateurs. I can think of no quicker way to demolish people's fantasies that they can do this kind of thing just as well as the professionals.21 June 2018

If I had $200 mil to remake Last Jedi, I’d hire Rian Johnson to redo it under absurd constraints like The Five Obstructions. Kylo Ren played by a different actor in every shot. Special effects only done in tech available in 1933. Poe Dameron always offscreen.21 June 2018

Remake Finn: I can't believe we found the Deactivate First Order Fleet button here on Canto Bight and pushed it and saved the day! Now our trip here had a real purpose!Remake Rose: *is replaced with an actual VHS box set of the original trilogy, says nothing*21 June 2018

