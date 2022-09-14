The Imperfects is another Netflix series that ends on a cliffhanger – and everyone's praying it gets a second season

The Imperfects is a new Netflix original that ends on a cliffhanger – and fans are desperate for a season 2 on the streamer. The show follows three people in their twenties who, after being experimented on, develop supernatural powers. They set out to find the scientist who altered their DNA to try and regain their humanity.

"Currently telling everyone I know to watch The Imperfects because I NEED a season two," writes one fan on Twitter (opens in new tab).

"Just great, I have a new favorite show that's new to Netflix called The Imperfects and it ended on a cliffhanger and setup to a season 2 but damn it Netflix always cancels shows like this after their first season and I really really really hope this show gets renewed for more seasons," laments another viewer (opens in new tab).

The streamer does have a reputation for canceling its shows. Netflix writer Michael Green has pulled back the curtain on the best way to save your favorite show, though. "Let the full run of all episodes play through. As soon as possible. That is the metric that counts," Green said. "[Netflix’s] data does not yet value a show enjoyed over time. After the first 28 it hardly matters at all." The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman has similarly indicated that binge-watching the show could boost its chances of a second season.

"If Netflix doesn't make a season 2 for The Imperfects I will riot. It hasn't even been out for a week but damn…" says someone else (opens in new tab).

"Damn The Imperfects ended good as hell I wasn't expecting that at all hope its a season 2 soon," is another viewer's thoughts (opens in new tab), but this person is more pessimistic (opens in new tab): "The Imperfects was actually pretty fun which likely means Netflix is going to cancel it and we'll never see a season 2."

"The Imperfects is everything I want in a character-driven monster mash of a show. It's got my favorite blend of horror and humor and Tilda is the best. Now to convince the Netflix choppers to give it a season 2," says another fan (opens in new tab).

