The first trailer for The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has arrived, giving us a glimpse at what to expect from the upcoming blockbuster. You can watch the sweeping teaser here:

This is the biggest look at the upcoming film so far, after a brief teaser dropped last year. That clip didn't give much away as it showed a frozen bird and snake in the branches of a snow-covered tree. We've also had a first-look image of Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth in the movie too.

The film is based on Suzanne Collins' novel of the same name, which acts as a prequel to her Hunger Games trilogy. It follows the early life of Coriolanus Snow, long before he becomes the tyrannical President of Panem. As the 10th annual Hunger Games approaches, he becomes a mentor to Lucy Gray Baird, the tribute from District 12.

Alongside Blyth and Zegler as the leads, the cast includes Josh Andrés Rivera, Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman, Peter Dinklage, and Viola Davis.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is released on November 17, 2023. For more upcoming movies, check out our guides to 2023 movie release dates.