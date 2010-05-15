The Helghast assault continues on Lost Planet 2 for PS3

If you’re a PlayStation 3 owner who wanted to get Lost Planet 2, you were probably a little jealous that 360 players get to play asMarcus and Dom from Gears of Warin their version. But come next month, Sony fanboys will have something to hold over 360 gamers, as Killzone’s Helghast arrivein adownloadable update to the co-op Capcom shooter. The skins will be a free download in June on PSN, and here are the first screens and the announcement trailer:

Sony sure seems to be pushing Killzone and the Helghast in particular as go to franchise players. Just yesterdaywe reported that the mutants are coming to Hot Shots Tennis on the PSP. With all these cameos, can an officialKillzone 3 announcement be far behind?

May 14, 2010