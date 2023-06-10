The Future Games Show Summer Showcase's 'Ones to Play' montage sets up a whole suite of demos

The Future Games Show Summer Showcase's Ones to Play section returns, bringing a host of new demos that you can try out for yourself starting right now.

First up is World's Worst Handyman, a comedy stealth game where you're tasked with taking on various odd jobs. Unfortunately, as the name suggests, you're grossly underqualified for the task, so when things inevitably go wrong, you'll have to play things off as though you're entirely innocent. There's a definite touch of Untitled Goose Game to this one, which is due out later this year.

Next is Paper Trail, a puzzle game that's already pulling in some serious critical acclaim with more than two dozen wins and nominations from indie shows around the world. In a papercraft world filled with origami-style puzzles, you'll journey to uncover lost secrets. Paper Trail is also set for a 2023 release.

In Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island, the Greek gods are real, but have just been chilling by the sea for a few centuries. Playing as a backpacker washed up on their island retreat, it's your job to help these slightly forgetful deities and find your way home.

Opting for a very different vibe, Stick It to the Stickman channels those chaotic stickfight videos into an entire chaotic, side-scrolling fighter. Brutal, hilarious, and filled with truly wild ways to stick it to the Man, this physics-based battler is set to launch later this year.

Keeping with that fast-paced vibe is Remedium, an isometric twin-stick shooter. Set 100 years after a plague has ravaged humanity and turned all but a few into mutants, you soon find yourself on a desperate journey to find the cure to the affliction, turning the symptoms of the plague into tools for you to use in combat.

Finally, there's Laysara: Summit Kingdom. This beautiful city-builder is set on the top of a mountain, tasking you with managing not only the social issues of your city, but also figuring out how to manage a growing population with limited space and the dangers of your environment. Grow beyond your means and the cold weather might be the least of your worries.

All of these games were shown off as part of the Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2023, and you'll be able to play demos for all of them by heading to their Steam pages, linked above.

