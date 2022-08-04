The Future Games Show Powered by Mana returns to Gamescom

The Future Games Show Powered by Mana is returning to Gamescom later this year.

The show, which is set to showcase around 50 games from publishers including 505 Games and Team17, will take place on August 24 at 11:00 PT/14:00 ET/19:00 BST/20:00 CEST, and you'll be able to catch it on Twitch (opens in new tab), Facebook (opens in new tab), YouTube (opens in new tab), Twitter (opens in new tab), and right here with us at GamesRadar+.

This is the third iteration of the Future Games Show so far in 2022. Throughout the past eight months, the Spring Showcase and an appearance during E3 have brought near hundreds of games into the spotlight, with new trailers, developer insights, and world premiers, and the show's Gamescom outing will be no exception to that rule.

For a closer look at what's coming up right now, however, check out the video below, offering a brief glimpse at what you can expect to see, from action-packed side-scrollers, toyshop-style shooters, and a certain collection of four-legged friends intent on sowing little more than total destruction in their wake.

Keep an eye on the Future Games Show twitter (opens in new tab) channel for a hint at what's to come at this summer's show, which will see releases across all major consoles, from PS5 and Xbox Series X to PC and Nintendo Switch. Back in June, that included information on titles like Nightingale - the new survival game from former Bioware dev Aaryn Flynn, Palworld - the chaotic creature-catcher that's a little bit like Pokemon with guns, and the reveal of Sigur Ros' attachment to the adorable upcoming Moomins game, Snufkin: The Melody of Moominvalley.



The Future Games Show is famous for its celebrity voice-actor hosts, with previous stars including Denise Gough and Doug Cockle (from The Witcher 3) and Troy Baker and Laura Bailey (from The Last of Us Part II). Who will host our upcoming show at Gamescom? Stay tuned for some exciting news next week.

Stay tuned to @gamesradar (opens in new tab) and @FutureGamesShow (opens in new tab) for daily game reveals and upcoming news on our exciting new show hosts.