The Future Games Show at Gamescom Powered by AMD set for August 26

The Future Games Show at Gamescom Powered By AMD is back this August, bringing another packed showcase full of reveals, new trailers, and more.

This latest show is set to take place on August 26 at 1PM PDT / 4PM EDT / 9PM BST on Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. On top of that, you can expect over 40 games to feature during the show from publishers including Frontier Developments, Team17, Koch Media and Tripwire Interactive, as well as a few surprises that'll make this another unmissable celebration of gaming.





We're also delighted to announce today that our hosts will be Maggie Robertson and Aaron LaPlante, who you'll recognise as Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu and The Duke respectively.

(Image credit: Future)

Robertson said about hosting: "I'm delighted to be presenting the Future Games Show on August 26th with my Resident Evil Village co-star Aaron LaPlante! There are some incredible games featured in the show and I can't wait to show you all what's in store for this year and beyond.”

LaPlante added: "As we start to move into the 'new normal' it's incredible to think all the games you're playing now were developed, at least in part, in people's bedrooms, kitchens, and home offices. On August 26 myself and Maggie will be showing you what's still to come in 2021 and what to expect in 2022 and beyond. They haven't told me much, but from what I've seen so far there's something that will interest all of you."

With only just a couple of weeks to go before we can share with you our spectacular show, be sure to keep an eye on GamesRadar+ for plenty of build-up coverage as well as all the latest news from this year's all-digital Gamescom.



