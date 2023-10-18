The funniest NPC glitch since Cyberpunk 2077 sees Starfield companions shove their booty in your face when you're trying to see the stars

Extremely silly glitches are a dime a dozen in open-world RPGs, but this one from Starfield might just take the, uh… cake.

Reddit user JustSplendid85 shared a clip with a pretty simple description: "Sarah glitched into a funny position when I tried to pilot a new ship." That's maybe an understatement. As the animation of the player sitting in the pilot's chair plays out, companion Sarah Morgan sprints with the urgency of The Flash to stand on top of the pilot's console. Then the chair scoots forward, pushing the player character's face directly between Sarah's butt. Then, with perfect comedic timing, we get the cut to the ship exterior as the all-caps "DOCKED" message appears on-screen.

And, well, JustSplendid85's choice to have Sarah outfitted in a marginally revealing swimsuit when this clip was captured really just adds to the effect. I haven't checked the rollout of Starfield mods in a bit, is this kind of thing supported now?

Apparently this glitch has happened to other players, too, and in much less auspicious circumstances. "Yes… this happened to me the other day right in the middle of a dog fight," SpiritedTie7645 writes. "Next thing I know I’m trying to fight with my face playing hamburger patty between the buns. Pissed me off that I had to go back to a save and restart the battle and hope it didn’t happen again."

A lot of the comments are comparing this docking sequence to the anime series Darling in the Franxx and, uh, yeah I can kind of see it. If you do not currently understand this reference, you are probably happier not knowing.

One Starfield player harkened back to the days of those classic Skyrim videos with some gravity-defying action.