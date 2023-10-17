With 10% gravity and an exploding jetpack, Starfield player brings Bethesda RPGs full circle by becoming the Skyrim giant sending NPCs to space

Getting smacked by a giant with a forceful club and launching into the stratosphere is easily one of Skyrim’s best moments. The meme is as immortal as the game at this point. So, it’s only natural that Starfield spacefarers would want to recreate the special moment in a game that’s all about launching in and out of planets.

On the Starfield subreddit, user bartz824 posted their attempt at recreating the giant launch memes. The player traveled to a moon with 0.13 gravity - around 10% of Earth’s gravitational pull - and then used a sniper to shoot an enemy’s vulnerable boost pack. That makes the foes’ booster explode, jetting them into the almost-zero-g air. At least it’s an exciting death.

Despite the low gravity and Starfield’s literal space theme, the game is unfortunately not buggy enough to properly rocket players themselves into space. At the time of writing, Starfield explorers haven't discovered enemies that have the power to shatter physics. Skyrim’s misadventures could be janky, sure, but seeing a giant hurl us into another dimension was undoubtedly hilarious. Maybe the above clip just needs some of Skyrim’s ambient music for extra flavor.

Will Starfield ever reach the (literal) heights that Skyrim did before it? Who knows? Maybe Starfield mods will one day get the job done, but some Bethesda fans are already going back to the 2011 classic. Others seem content with messing around Bethesda’s new universe. One player recently recreated an ancient Oblivion tradition with the super jump, while another surveyed every single planet in a 200-hour playthrough.

Meanwhile, some Starfield fans are yearning for Skyrim and Fallout’s bosses.