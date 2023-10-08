Starfield athlete maxes out gymnastics to resurrect an old Oblivion tradition

One Starfield player has resurrected an ancient tradition from Oblivion that involves reaching unreal heights with an almighty jump.

Older-school Bethesda enjoyers might remember a viral Oblivion challenge that had players maxing out certain stats and taking advantage of glitches to perform ultra epic high jumps. A Starfield player has now almost recreated the incredible feat in Bethesda’s newest RPG juggernaut, turning the game’s central city into a platformer’s paradise.

In a video posted to the Starfield subreddit - see below - the player achieves the high jumps by maxing out their gymnastic level and using RedAmp, the item that temporarily doubles jump height and increases movement speed. They can then reach practically any surface in New Atlantis. Oh, and the Oblivion music overlaid on top of the video is pure perfection.

To test how high the high jumps can go, the player then took the experiment to our Moon which has some of the lowest gravity levels in the game. Unfortunately, the boosted jump doesn’t send the player into orbit, so I’m hoping modders help out with this one.

“Star Wars mods are really going to be insane,” one player responded, while another noted that the player looks like Obi-Wan Kenobi with those vaults. All that’s left to add are some lightsabers and a couple of sick ninja flips, and voila, we can have ourselves a Jedi party in Starfield. We already have a couple of cool Star Wars ships, for those more into the space-pirating side of a galaxy far far away.

We might hopefully see those challenges return in the rumoured Oblivion and Fallout remasters.