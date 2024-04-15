The funniest character from the She-Hulk TV show just made her Marvel Comics debut

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law proved to be one of the more divisive entries into the recent-ish MCU, but there was one aspect of the show that united even the doubters: Patty Guggenheim's fabulous performance as Madisynn ("with two N's, one Y, but it's not where you thiiink!") King. Introduced in episode 4, 'Is This Not Real Magic?', Madisynn added a welcome dash of good-natured (if drunken) chaos into the show. Guggenheim's performance was hilarious, immediately transforming what could have been a forgettable bit part into an ongoing highlight of the series. Even the usually surly Wong seemed won over by her easy-going charm and her affectionately nicknaming him "Wongers," even if she did ruin a big twist in The Sopranos.

Madisynn is not based on a previously established Marvel character and has never appeared in any of the comics - until now! She finally makes her first comic book appearance in this week's What If...? Venom #3, as previewed by Looper. We say "appearance," but she remains off-page in the preview images shared by the site, though we hear her call "Wongers... the bottomless gee and tees are readyyy," as the two get ready to settle down and watch the season finale of The Batchelor.

Will Madisynn make a fully-fledged cameo in the issue itself? We'll find out one way or another later this week, when What If...? Venom #3, by writer Jeremy Holt, penciller Manuel Garcia, inker Cam Smith, colorist Cici De La Cruz, and letterer Ariana Maher, is published on April 17 by Marvel Comics.

