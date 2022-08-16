5 She-Hulk comics to read before watching She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law brings the cult-favorite hero into the MCU starting with the Disney Plus series premiere on August 18. And for those who know She-Hulk's comic book history, the clips and trailers shown so far have evoked plenty of comic connections and Easter eggs.

But what if you're not intimately familiar with She-Hulk (sometimes affectionately nicknamed 'Shulkie') and her comic book history?

Well, we've got good news, because here at Newsarama are well-versed in She-Hulk comics as paralegals are in the law, and we've picked out the five She-Hulk comics you should read before watching She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

5. Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The original 1985 Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars is an ensemble story with a sprawling cast, but even among the many heroes and villains of the story, She-Hulk stands out as one of the characters who gets the biggest arc in the crossover.

Along with introducing She-Hulk's first arch enemy Titania, who is played by Jameela Jamil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Secret Wars also gives some extended time to She-Hulk and Hulk working together, and brings She-Hulk into the Fantastic Four, taking the place of the Thing on the team for several years.

We're not expecting a full adaptation of Secret Wars on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but the inclusion of Titania, and even a fight scene between Shulkie and the entire villain team the Wrecking Crew (a beat taken straight from Secret Wars) shows that the series' creators know how strong She-Hulk's connection to the story is.

And as a bonus, there's an Avengers: Secret Wars movie coming up which you might also learn some things about.

4. Savage She-Hulk #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

She-Hulk's first appearance, written by none other than Stan Lee and drawn by legendary Marvel artist John Buscema, doesn't quite introduce the version of She-Hulk that would eventually become her definitive portrayal.

But it does introduce Shulkie's origin as Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner's cousin, who gains Gamma-powers after a transfusion of Banner's blood - just like what's been established for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

3. Hulk Vol. 4

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

As She-Hulk, Jennifer Walters is known as the Hulk who has some of the best control over the balance between her Hulked-out form's strength and her human form's personality and intelligence. But what happens when She-Hulk, becomes, well, more Hulk-like?

Originally published simply under the title Hulk in 2016-2017, while Bruce Banner was seemingly dead, writer Mariko Tamaki's deep dive into She-Hulk's power and psyche turns the title hero gray like her cousin's Joe Fixit alter ego, and forces Jennifer to confront an uncontrollable transformation into a more savage She-Hulk persona.

We may not see that side of her in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but this is an important chapter in She-Hulk's history.

2. She-Hulk by Soule & Pulido

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

2014's She-Hulk from writer Charles Soule and artist Javier Pulido relaunched Jennifer Walters' adventures with a somewhat more down-to-earth, but still quirky viewpoint, focusing once again on some of the strange foibles of being a practicing attorney who is also a giant green superhero.

Elements of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law seen in trailers and clips so far also seem to reflect some of this She-Hulk comic's stylish and eccentric take on the character, which is aided by former practicing attorney Charles Soule's own combined understanding of superhero comics and legal practices.

1. She-Hulk: Single Green Female

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

If there's one She-Hulk volume that may contribute the most to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, it's writer Dan Slott's long run on the title, in which he pushed She-Hulk's already semi-fourth-wall-breaking style to its limits, casting her as an attorney for down-and-out supervillains.

Later on, she even goes to work for a Multiversal law firm representing clients who violate cosmic laws - leading to a run-in with the Time Variance Authority, who is well known to viewers of Disney Plus' Loki.

Collected in part as She-Hulk: Single Green Female, it's this version of She-Hulk that brought the most to her comic book version's associations with ever more outlandish supervillain crimes, both as an attorney and a hero herself.

Get the full run down of She-Hulk in the Marvel Universe before her Disney Plus series premieres.