Leap-Frog, Titania, and the Abomination - meet the MCU She-Hulk's supervillains

The sensational She-Hulk is about to smash her way into the MCU with the debut of her Disney-Plus streaming series this August, and the first trailer for the series set the stage for a superhero rom-com of, well, Hulk-like proportions.

But She-Hulk's love life won't be the only obstacle in her path, and the trailer shows off no less than three villains who will appear in the streaming series - one of whom has a known quantity in the MCU for some time, one who has been expected to debut in She-Hulk for a while, and one surprise villain who is about as off-beat and obscure as it gets.

Who are this trio of terror - Abomination, Titania, and Leap-Frog, respectively - and what history do they share with She-Hulk?

Bring on the bad guys, cause we're looking at the comic book origins of the villains of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Abomination

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

First up, actor Tim Roth appears in the trailer both as Emil Blonsky and his monstrous alter ego the Abomination. Though his only starring appearance was way back in 2009's The Incredible Hulk (Hulk's lone MCU solo film), the villain had a cameo in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings under somewhat different circumstances than he finds himself in in the She-Hulk trailer, in which he's apparently being held captive, possibly awaiting legal defense from She-Hulk herself.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

In comic books, Abomination is one of the Hulk's most iconic enemies, and one of the first Gamma-powered villains to stand toe-to-toe with Hulk's physical strength. Like Hulk, Abomination's incarnations have run the gamut from fiendishly cunning to brutal and monstrous, and he's often been as much a henchman for other villains as he has an Avengers-level threat in his own right.

Interestingly enough, Abomination has formed something of his own Gamma legacy in the Marvel Universe, with his specific transformation later informing the Hulked-out physical appearances of Rick Jones/A-Bomb, a spin-off villain named Teen Abomination, and the hideous mutated form of the villain General Fortean, all of whom share Abomination's scaly, somewhat reptilian features and massive Gamma-powered strength.

Titania

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Next up is Titania, played by actor Jameela Jamil, who is seen bursting through the wall of a courtroom, and briefly in combat with She-Hulk. Titania's MCU debut in She-Hulk has been expected for sometime, and appropriately so, as Titania is the closest thing She-Hulk has to her own arch-nemesis.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Originally created to round out the villain team of 1985's Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars with a physically powerful woman, Titania got her immense strength from a machine built by Doctor Doom during the events of the crossover. She quickly found a rival in She-Hulk before branching out into other clashes with other Marvel heroes, earning a one-time reputation as the strongest woman in the Marvel Universe, and even getting married to fellow Hulk villain the Absorbing Man.

Most recently, both Titania and Absorbing Man were part of the Hulk-hunting Gamma Flight task force, turning over a semi-heroic new leaf together in pursuit of a somewhat more stable life as a married couple.

Leap-Frog

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Finally there's Leap-Frog, a total surprise who is also a totally obscure weirdo who usually fights heroes such as Spider-Man and Daredevil. Leap-Frog is just barely glimpsed in the She-Hulk trailer, and we don't actually know who's playing him since his mask covers his entire face, and Marvel Studios hasn't released the show's full named credits.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

In comic books, Leap-Frog is the villainous alter ego of failed inventor Vincent Patilio, who wears a special suit that allows him to leap up to six stories in one jump. His son, Eugene Patilio, also wore the suit as Leap-Frog after his father's retirement, eventually turning over a new leaf (new lily pad?) and joining the now-defunct Avengers Initiative program as a superhero in training.

Leap-Frog's appearance in She-Hulk may simply come down to Marvel Studios wanting a fun, funky minor league villain who fits the tone of the show for an episode. But considering he's mostly associated with Daredevil, it's hard not to speculate whether his appearance could also signal a cameo from She-Hulk's fellow superhero attorney Matt Murdock, who was officially confirmed as part of the larger MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

She-Hulk premieres August 17 on Disney Plus.

