She-Hulk star suggests the Marvel show won't be coming back for season 2

Bad news, She-Hulk fans, it doesn't look like the Marvel show will be back for a second season.

With Loki season 2 having just aired and Moon Knight's next chapter officially on the way, Jennifer Walters enthusiasts were keen for more green – hopeful, even. During an appearance on a Twitch stream via Codenames LIVE! - The New Class recently, though, actor Tatiana Maslany had a candid reply to the host asking whether there are more episodes to come.

"I don't think so. I think we blew our budget," she joked. "And Disney was like, 'No thanks.'" While Marvel has never disclosed the exact figures, She-Hulk's budget is estimated to have been around $225 million.

Created by Jessica Gao, She-Hulk centers on Jen, a 30-something lawyer, as she juggles her work and increasingly disappointing personal life. Turns out, both are complicated by the fact that she sometimes turns into a 6-foot-7-inch superhero. Doubly so, when your dedicated swiping time is interrupted by a villainous influencer (Jameela Jamil) desperate to take you down and a misogynistic billionaire (Jon Bass) trying to steal your superpowers.

The series ended in the most madcap, meta way, with Jen becoming self-aware and realizing she's in a TV show. Dissatisfied with the way her finale was shaping up, she infiltrates the writers' room, stumbles on K. E. V. I. N, an AI intelligence that claims to be in charge of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's storylines, and convinces it to tweak the conclusion. When she returns to her "life", the bad guys have been arrested, while she celebrates saving the day with Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and his son, Skaar.

With that, it's perhaps hard to imagine where it could continue from there, but we're sure those at Marvel could've figured out something if they really wanted to.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is streaming now on Disney Plus.