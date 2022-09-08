You should probably skip the new She-Hulk episode if you haven't watched The Sopranos yet

As every Marvel fan knows, it's crucial that you stay up to date with every new MCU project. But, if you’re midway through a Sopranos marathon or are planning to watch the HBO gangster drama at some point, you might want to give She-Hulk episode 4 a miss – because it ruins major plot points.

During the episode, Wong is planning to settle down for a Sopranos session. Unfortunately, he’s interrupted by the antics of magician Donny Blaze, who accidentally sends a woman named Madisynn his way. To make matters worse, she ruins the fates of multiple Sopranos characters for Wong.

Many have already shared in Wong’s frustration, lamenting the fact that significant spoilers were used for a throwaway joke.

"Don't watch She-Hulk if you don't want to be spoiled on The Sopranos. Seriously, what the hell," one viewer said (opens in new tab) – echoing the thoughts of many.

"Anyone else get Sopranos spoiled by She-Hulk…? I did and my night is ruined," one said (opens in new tab). Another added (opens in new tab), "Not gonna lie, that's pretty shitty of them to do."

Pour one out, too, for the poor soul who started The Sopranos two days ago (opens in new tab), and another who was planning to start it next week (opens in new tab). Now? It’s all been ruined by She-Hulk. Others have called the decision to drop spoilers "ridiculous" while some are recommending skipping the episode entirely. If you are planning on watching the episode but are wary of Sopranos spoilers, be sure to fast-forward past 4:30 and 17:50 on this week’s episode.

