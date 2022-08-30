The Flash is getting some of DC's best test audience scores since The Dark Knight

The Flash has received some of the highest scores at DC test screenings since Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight movies, according to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab).

The Dark Knight trilogy went on to earn nearly $2.5 billion at the international box office and gained nine Oscar nominations – including a Best Supporting Actor win for Heath Ledger's role as the Joker in the second movie – making the series both a critical and commercial success.

Ezra Miller plays Barry Allen, AKA the Flash, and Ron Livingstone is Barry's father Henry. Kiersey Clemons is Barry's love interest Iris West, Michael Shannon is back as General Zod, and Sasha Calle is Supergirl, while Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck are both reprising the role of Batman. It director Andy Muschietti is helming the movie, which sees Barry dabble in time travel to try and prevent his mother's murder and things don't quite go to plan.

The movie, Miller's first standalone title in the DCEU, has had a rocky road to release, with Warner Bros. reportedly considering scrapping the film as a last resort after two arrests and a slew of allegations against the lead actor.

Rolling Stone (opens in new tab) recently published an investigation that claimed that Miller is housing a woman and her three children in an unsafe environment (the mother disputes this). Variety (opens in new tab) spoke to a woman who accuses Miller of harassment and another who was allegedly choked by the actor in Iceland. In June, a mother and child were granted a temporary harassment prevention order against the actor (H/T The Daily Beast (opens in new tab)), and the parents of activist Tokata Iron Eyes have accused the actor of grooming their child (H/T Yahoo Entertainment (opens in new tab)), which the 18-year-old disputes (H/T Business Insider (opens in new tab)). You can read full details of the allegations through the links.

While the movie is still going ahead, it remains to be seen how much press Miller will do ahead of its premiere. The Flash is currently scheduled to be released on June 23, 2023.