The first House of the Dragon trailer has dragons in droves

The first full trailer for HBO's House of the Dragon, a prequel set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, is here. There are power-hungry Targaryens, large-scale battles, and as promised, plenty of fire-breathing dragons.

As one might expect from a show called House of the Dragon, based on a family famous for riding around on dragons, there seems to be a much bigger focus on the winged beasts in House of the Dragon compared to Game of Thrones. In the first trailer alone we see several shots of dragons doing their thing: torching battlefields, carrying noble Targaryens, fighting each other, and chilling out in their eggs before they become cute little hatchlings.

House of the Dragon will begin airing on HBO on August 21, with the first season running for 10 episodes in total. The show is set 200 years prior to Game of Thrones and is based on George R.R. Martin's novel Fire & Blood.

The story chronicles the beginning of the end for House Targaryen, leading up to the family's civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons. We got our first look at the new season in a trailer released back in May.

The teaser from May introduced new characters as it set up a new battle for the Iron Throne. This includes Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, who is the heir to the Iron Throne, and her uncle Daemon Targaryen. In an ominous voiceover, Daemon says: "Gods, kings, fire, and blood. Dreams didn't make us kings, dragons did."

Matt Smith stars as Daemon with Emma D'Arcy playing Rhaenyra. They are joined by Olivia Cooke as Alscent Hightower and Paddy Considine as King Viserys I. Other cast members include Graham McTavish, Rhys Ifans, Eve Best, and Sonoya Mizuno.

Today's trailer is plenty exciting, but it'll be some time before we know whether it can rival Game of Thrones as one of the best TV shows of all time.