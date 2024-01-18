The Finals' ever-evolving C4 meta now has a 'snail nuke,' and what it lacks in speed it makes up for in firepower

The Finals players are still trying to kill each other with nothing but C4 and explosives, now they've devised another method of doing just that: the 'snail nuke.'

Yesterday, January 17, The Finals took another swing at decimating the ongoing meta surrounding C4 - where players would forgo weapons and just use the explosive devices against one another. Not be deterred by the new nerf, Heavy players have instead come up with the 'snail nuke' method, which involves sending a gas canister creeping very slowly towards your opponent.

You can see the snail nuke in action just below. The player straps C4, explosive mines, and pyro mines to the gas canister, before giving it a hefty whack with a sledgehammer. This sends the weird creation off in the desired direction towards enemy players to eventually explode, albeit at an incredibly slow pace, hence the name.

The snail nuke might not be fast, but what it lacks in speed it most definitely makes up for in explosive power. This, in theory, is more powerful than the standard 'nuke meta,' because it lets you slap as many explosives as you want onto the gas canister, instead of just lobbing one ordinary C4 at a player and hoping it hits home.

With well over 1,000 upvotes on the post after less than a day, the snail nuke is a hit. The only trouble will be actually finding the time to construct the slow-moving explosive in the very fast-paced matches. Standing there placing C4 and mines onto a gas canister is just asking to be shot in the back.

Now all we need is a killcam so we can see this thing creeping towards a helpless player.

