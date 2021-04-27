The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor reacts to final scene and US Agent costume

The Falcon and the Winter Solider might be over, but the future for Wyatt Russell's John Walker seems to be just getting started after the reveal in his final scene in the series.

It shouldn't be much of a surprise that John Walker was introduced as US Agent by Julia Louis-Dreyfus's "call me Val, don't call me Val" character since his character goes from Captain America to US Agent in the comics. However, even Russell was still taken aback by the new costume, which is the same as the comics.

"When I went to see the costume, I thought there’d be a lot to deal with," he told Vanity Fair. "It was…it’s really the same costume, but it’s just black and red...“It’s cool that it’s a different color, but it’s, like, the same suit." His real-life reaction made it into the final cut of the episode.

When asked about Walker's future in the MCU, Russell didn't give a definitive answer. Instead, he said, "Part of the way I approached Marvel was it’s all your last time you’re going to do it." Although the final scene from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series he shared with Valentina (Louis-Dreyfus) hints at a possible future for both characters working together in what some fans have assumed might lead to a Dark Avengers or The Thunderbolts introduction.

Either way, there is a good chance both Russell and Louis-Dreyfus will make their return to the MCU. “Marvel operates in a really cool way where they don’t make decisions before they see what works. I’m not a part of any of this decision-making, obviously," Russell said when talking about how he hoped fans feel about his Walker now that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is over.

The next MCU series is Loki, which debuts next month on Disney Plus on June 11.