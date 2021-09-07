The excruciating wait for Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning DLC is almost done

The Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Fatesworn DLC is nearly here, and THQ Nordic has given us our first look at its expanded world.

Fatesworn is an all-new piece of downloadable content that was previously announced alongside the remastered version of the 2012 RPG . Re-Reckoning was released in September 2020 and THQ Nordic said Fatesworn would follow some time in 2021; while the developers at Kaiko Games haven't provided a more specific release date for the expansion yet, they did confirm in a new update that they're "wrapping up in the final stages of production."

The update also includes a screenshot and background information about a new region of the world: Gale Crossing. Formerly a bustling crossroads town propped up by active trade across the nearby Eldrith Mountains, flagging commerce means Gale Crossing is no longer able to supply travelers and maintain its nearby roads as well as it did during its boom days.

(Image credit: THQ Nordic)

Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning was originally meant to be just our first introduction to the fantasy world of Amalur, with a full-fledged MMORPG codenamed Project Copernicus to follow. We don't know whether Fatesworn is meant to be all-new material or if it too was salvaged from Big Huge Games and 38 Studios' grand ambitions for the world of Amalur before the whole thing fell apart . Either way, it's gratifying to see this world keep growing after just short of a decade in cold storage.