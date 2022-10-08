The Elder Scrolls Online Stadia players can transfer their progress to PC

Bethesda and ZeniMax Online are the latest companies looking to aid stranded Google Stadia players in the wake of Google's shock announcement that it is shuttering its cloud streaming service.

In a tweet, the official The Elder Scrolls Online account acknowledged the impact Google's decision has had on its players (opens in new tab) and said that whilst it had taken some time to "discuss next steps", it could now confirm that Stadia players will be able to transfer their Stadia ESO accounts to PC.

"Since the news of Stadia shutting down, Bethesda Softworks and ZeniMax Online Studios have been discussing next steps for our Elder Scrolls Online Stadia players and we appreciate your patience," the company said (thanks, MassivelyOP (opens in new tab)).

A message to our ESO Stadia players: pic.twitter.com/eEIrKyRTDiOctober 6, 2022 See more

"We are happy to share that our Stadia players will be able to transfer their ESO accounts to PC, bringing with them all of their progress, including but not limited to existing characters, purchased items, achievements, and inventory. Since Stadia players already play ESO on our PC servers, all of their friends and guilds will be waiting for them once they complete the transfer.

"We will have more information on how to do this soon, so please stay tuned."

Google announced Stadia's closure in a blog post last week, explaining that the service will stay live until January 18, 2023, for players to "complete final play sessions". Refunds for customers who bought software and hardware through the Google store are expected to go out in mid-January.

It follows similar pledges from other developers like Ubisoft, which has also confirmed that it is "working" to help Stadia players (opens in new tab) "bring the games you own on Stadia to PC through Ubisoft Connect".

"While Stadia will shut down on January 18, 2023, we're happy to share that we're working to bring the games you own on Stadia to PC through Ubisoft Connect," Ubisoft announced in a tweet. "We'll have more to share regarding specific details as well as the impact for Ubisoft+ subscribers at a later date."

