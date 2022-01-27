The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle adds a never-before-seen city in June

The Elder Scrolls Online is adventuring to uncharted territory for High Isle, the new chapter launching in June.

High Isle is the centerpiece of The Elder Scrolls Online's newest year-long story, titled Legacy of the Bretons, and as you might expect it's exploring the history and culture of the Bretons. Whereas recent expansions took players back to familiar locales like Western Skyrim and cities from The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion, this year's adventure is all new, telling a story all its own and introducing a world built from whole cloth without an existing blueprint.

The design team found inspiration for the High Isle in the windswept shores of the Mediterranean, and creative director Rich Lambert recently told GamesRadar the city is "where nobles and the rich go to vacation." The reveal trailer shows off ornate towers, elaborate tournament grounds, and lush, natural coastal landscapes. Knights wander about in classic feudal medieval armor befitting affluent Breton society.

This year's adventure will add four big DLCs, starting with the Ascending Tide DLC, but the headliner is High Isle, which will take players to its titular city. It'll also add the new Tales of Tribute resource-building in-game card game, which should add an interesting new PvP element. At the start of a match with a player or NPC, you'll shuffle the decks you've built with your opponent and you'll both play from the same shared pool, creating an even playing ground no matter how built-out anyone's deck is.

Also coming with High Isle are Spanish text translations, two new Companions, and a host of quality-of-life improvements to be detailed in the near future. The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle launches on June 6 for PC and on June 21 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

