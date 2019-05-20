The Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms is tabletop wargaming with a Skyrim flavor

The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim is but a distant memory and The Elder Scrolls 6 feels like it could be centuries away, but The Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms could help fill the gap. It's a new tabletop wargame, it'll be out in time for the holidays, and it has a teeny weeny Dragonborn. D'aw, look at his adorable little biceps!

The Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms is being created by Modiphius Entertainment, which made a name for itself with tabletop spin-offs like Fallout: Wasteland Warfare and the Elite: Dangerous RPG. Call to Arms uses similar tabletop wargaming mechanics as Wasteland Warfare, adapted by designer Mark Latham to fit the world of Tamriel.

"The game will feature scenarios ranging from dungeon delves, where you seek out lost treasure, to running battles across the ruined outposts that dot the landscape of Tamriel, all the while fulfilling quests and narrative-driven scenario objectives that will see your band of heroes grow from game to game," promises the official spiel, and the game will feature Skyrim favorites like Hadvar, Ralof, Yrsarald Thrice-Pierced, Marcurio, Mjoll the Lioness, Ulfric Stormcloak, Galmar Stone-Fist, General Tullius, and Lydia.

To promote the game, Modiphius is creating a series of limited-edition miniatures, with the first being this diminutive Dragonborn, available now for $20. The full game will launch in time for Christmas 2019. "The first wave of releases will be a two-player starter set and reinforcement sets of resin miniatures for both the Stormcloaks and the Imperial Army," says Modiphius. There'll also be "a Dragonborn single player set, but more races and characters from across the Elder Scrolls stories are planned."