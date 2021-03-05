The Division 2 will rerun previous seasons ahead of major update planned for "late 2021 at the earliest"

The next big update for The Division 2 is tentatively scheduled for late 2021, and Ubisoft is planning to add an all-new game mode along with more ways to build your character.

Ubisoft clarified its plans for the looter-shooter today after announcing a surprise extension for the game's update schedule last month. Ubisoft Massive will lead development, with producer Adrian Trasca and associate creative director Yannick Banchereau continuing their roles, and Ubisoft Bucharest is also being brought in to assist. The update is "still in its early stages and will take several months to complete," so it's currently planned for "late 2021 at the earliest." Especially with the times being what they are, we wouldn't be surprised if this update joins the ever-growing list of projects delayed out of 2021.

While the timeline is still coming together, Ubisoft did offer some clear goals for the big update. "We are looking to bring a game mode that is entirely new to the franchise," the dev team says. "Along with the game mode, we are investigating new ways to progress your agent with an emphasis on increasing build variety and viability."

In the meantime, The Division 2 will keep the lights on with smaller updates and by rerunning content from previous seasons of Year 2. Next season, technically Season 5, will revisit the events of Season 1, "giving you the chance to collect rewards and collectibles that you might have missed out on."

"This also means there will be regular Leagues and Global Events for you to participate in. On top of re-running seasons, we will continue to support the game with new Apparel Events and some minor Title Updates focused on game health."