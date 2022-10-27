The CW's Nancy Drew canceled, will end with season 4

Nancy Drew is dead...again. But it won't take the Hardy Boys to figure out who pulled the plug on the beloved CW mystery drama.

The teen-centered channel announced Wednesday that Nancy Drew, starring Kennedy McMann as the titular sleuth, will come to an end after its fourth season. According to Deadline (opens in new tab), the decision was made months before the recent exit of the CW’s chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz, and the Season 4 finale has been "crafted as a satisfying series finale."

"We are so honored and proud to have brought Nancy Drew’s iconic determination, individuality and resilience to life in a years-long collaboration with incredible creative talents in front of the camera, behind the scenes and among our studio and network partners," showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor said in a joint statement. "Our hearts are full of gratitude, knowing that we are able to bring this chapter to a close with intentionality, inclusivity and kindness — and of course with plenty of sleuthing twists, supernatural scares and star-crossed romance along the way.

We are especially indebted to our wonderful fan community, whose connection with our themes and stories has meant the world to us. Season 4 will be a worthy and resonant payoff for their continued love and support."

The TV adaptation of the popular teen detective IP is the third of its kind, having been preceded by 1977's The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries and 1995's Nancy Drew – which reimagined the teen as a 21-year-old criminology student played by Canadian actress Tracy Ryan.

