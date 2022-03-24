The Cub is a take on Jungle Book set at the end of civilisation

The Cub is a brand new game from Golf Club: Wasteland studio, Demagog, and is in part a post-apocalyptic take on The Jungle Book.

Revealed as part of the Future Games Show, The Cub will see players exploring an Earth that's basically abandoned, after the atmosphere turned deadly.

Demagog Studio uses the ruined version of Earth it presented in its previous game, Golf Club: Wasteland as the setting for The Cub. In the previous game, after the destruction of their planet, billionaires who fled to Mars to avoid the apocalypse return to Earth for a few rounds of golf. However, unlike Charlie - the protagonist of Golf Club, who has to wear a hazmat suit to walk on the planet's surface - the titular cub is able to withstand and breathe the toxic air.

But that's now also made him a target to a group of new Hazmat-clad humans who have now returned to Earth to see what remains. This leads to the main narrative, where the player must evade capture from those who wish to study his mutation, avoiding traps and trials along the way.

Fans of Disney's classic side-scrollers will no doubt love The Cub, thanks in no small part to the art style that's something of a nod to old-school animation. You can live out your fantasy of being the ‘king of the swingers’ when flying off vines and exploring the dense jungle littered with mines and other dangerous objects.

While there's no exact release date for The Cub just yet, Demagog has confirmed it'll be coming to PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch when it does arrive.