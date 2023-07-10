The "crunchy RPG" to look out for promises a mix of old-school hits like Vampire: The Masquerade and Arcanum

Clockwork Revolution's developer has revealed the games it's actually inspired by, and BioShock Infinite isn't one despite a similar FPS RPG veneer.

Clockwork Revolution was unveiled during the Xbox Games Showcase last month, and viewers were quick to point out similarities between it and Bioshock Infinite. But according to game director Chad Moore, inXile's upcoming steampunk-infused action-RPG isn't inspired by the exploits of Booker and Elizabeth but by two iconic role-playing games.

In a tweet (thanks Eurogamer), Moore says that he sees Clockwork Revolution as the "love child" of Arcanum and Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines on account of its "deep world building, compelling narrative, crunchy RPG systems, engaging gameplay, and massive reactivity".

With deep world building, compelling narrative, crunchy RPG systems, engaging gameplay, and massive reactivity, I’ve always described @ClockworkGame as the love child of #arcanum and @VBloodlines. pic.twitter.com/qp51n2a24LJuly 8, 2023 See more

In response, one fan asked if this meant that Clockwork Revolution players will also have the same level of choice when it comes to conversations and character customization, two areas where both of those games set a high bar, to which Moore simply replied, "Yes".

Moore worked on both Arcanum and Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines, as did Clockwork Revolution's principal designer Jason Anderson. Shortly after the game's unveiling last month, he described returning to the genre and reuniting with Anderson as "one of the highlights of my career".

Responding to claims that Clockwork Revolution mimicked Bioshock Infinite, Microsoft said "any similarities are unintentional". The game is set to release on Xbox Series X and PC platforms sometime in 2024, so we've got a bit of a wait before we find out how it truly compares to Irrational's 2013 shooter, not to mention its old-school inspirations.

