The Crown's Jonathan Pryce defends Netflix show from backlash: "People know it's a drama"

The Crown's Jonathan Pryce says he's "bitterly disappointed" in some of his "fellow artistes" after they criticized the Netflix show and demanded that the streamer add a disclaimer to its upcoming fifth season.

In light of Judi Dench's interview with The Times (opens in new tab), in which she accused the series of being "cruelly unjust" to the Royal Family and "damaging to the institution they represent", Pryce, who takes over from Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip in the new chapter, argued that "the vast majority of people know it's a drama."

"They've been watching it for four seasons," he told Deadline (opens in new tab), as his co-star Lesley Manville, who plays the latest incarnation of Princess Margaret, added: "There is, and for my part as well, a great deal of compassion towards the Queen, and depths of feeling that she is no longer with us. That has certainly heightened it all," referencing Queen Elizabeth II's passing on September 8.

"I wouldn't be involved with something that I felt was crossing the line. I don't think the series does at all," Manville concluded.

Dench's damning comments, combined with separate backlash from former prime minister John Major, led to Netflix plainly stating that The Crown is a "fictional dramatization" in the description of the season 5 trailer. The platform didn't add a disclaimer to the promo itself, however.

"In a way, it is understandable. It is understandable people still feel a bit… like their nerve endings are still a little bit raw," Imelda Staunton, who portrays the monarch in the new batch of episodes, added. "We're in it… so we don't think it's undignified. We think it's honest and true and respectful.

"Peter Morgan's been writing about the Queen since Helen Mirren [was in The Queen]. He obviously adores this family in many ways, and he'll show both sides of the characters, for good or for worse. He'll show them and make no judgment, he'll leave that up to the audience."

Set to be released on November 9, The Crown season 5 will see the Queen deal with the aftermath of the Windsor Castle fire in 1992, her sister Margaret's ailing health, Tony Blair taking over from John Major as prime minister in 1997, and the scandal surrounding her son Prince Charles' (Dominic West) separation from Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki).

